WATCH: Cuomo Blows Off Question About Children in Kiryas Joel Going To Yeshiva, Massive Satmar Wedding





A reporter questioned NY Governor Cuomo about Kiryas Joel at the Monday morning press conference, but it seemed from his response, that he really doesn’t mind what is going on.

REPORTER: “We have video of dozens of kids going into buses with backpacks…. there is also another video we got of a huge wedding in K.J. last week with hundreds in attendance… Orange County says the Ny State Police has the jurisdiction — why isn’t the State Police enforcing your executive order?”

CUOMO: “Well first, local governments, have the primary responsibility for enforcement. That is the law. And I’ve said a number of times, local governments have to do their job.”

Watch the full response in the video below.

Basically, it was clear from Cuomo’s response, that he knows exactly what is going on and really couldn’t care less.

Now, all we need is camps opened.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







