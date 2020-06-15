WATCH: Cuomo Blows Off Question About Children in Kiryas Joel Going To Yeshiva, Massive Satmar Wedding

A reporter questioned NY Governor Cuomo about Kiryas Joel at the Monday morning press conference, but it seemed from his response, that he really doesn’t mind what is going on.
REPORTER: “We have video of dozens of kids going into buses with backpacks…. there is also another video we got of a huge wedding in K.J. last week with hundreds in attendance… Orange County says the Ny State Police has the jurisdiction — why isn’t the State Police enforcing your executive order?”
CUOMO: “Well first, local governments, have the primary responsibility for enforcement. That is the law. And I’ve said a number of times, local governments have to do their job.”
Watch the full response in the video below.
Basically, it was clear from Cuomo’s response, that he knows exactly what is going on and really couldn’t care less.
Now, all we need is camps opened.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
nice wedding.
maybe YWN can restart their picture essays????
FYI, since they’re in Phase 3.5 already, they are operating at 25% capacity. There’s usually a much bigger crowd at these weddings.
Cuomo can’t stop chasidim from doing what he is allowing the blacks to do much much more, with a straight face.
“Now, all we need is camps opened.“
Earlier on he said that “ Well first, local governments, have the primary responsibility for enforcement. That is the law. And I’ve said a number of times, local governments have to do their job”
And the government in the Catskills don’t want “the Haredim
This is why the gates to the playgrounds in Willie are being welded shut.
boruch Hashem, some normal people getting together for a simcha, as opposed to the beheimas robbing all the stores.
What everyone seems to have missed was the fact the Governor confirmed that KJ is its own “local government” its own “jurisdiction.” They alone, by law, are responsible and IF they want assistance enforcing the law, they can ask, but we won’t just go in there.
this was not a wedding …this was a Rally the Jewish life matter..!!!!!!!
thousands of people showing up at rallies all over the country last 2 weeks , only difference is KJ people did not set any fires, did not loot, did not kill police officers they were there for 3 hours enjoyed the rabbis simche and went back home.
those men were locked up for 4 months already and one night out wont kill anyone,
Choson keeps social distancing from kallah 6 feet so it’s good.