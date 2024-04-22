EREV PESACH MIRACLE: Minor Injuries After Terrorists Ram Into Three Chareidim In Yerushalayim, Machine Gun Jams

Three individuals sustained light injuries in a car-ramming terror attack in Jerusalem on Monday morning. The perpetrators, Palestinian terrorists teenagers, were captured following a brief manhunt.

Amid the chaos, a makeshift submachine gun discovered at one scene underscored the potentially lethal outcome the attack could have had if the weapon had not malfunctioned.

According to Magen David Adom, two victims were struck by the same vehicle, first on Techeles Mordechai Street and then on Yirmiyahu Street in the Romema neighborhood. Both individuals were reported to be in good condition.

A third person also sustained minor injuries at a second location, as stated by the police.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem stated that they were treating a 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy for minor wounds.

Graphic surveillance footage depicted a car plowing into two men on a sidewalk, hurling them into the air. Following the collision with a parked vehicle, the assailants were seen attempting to open fire on fleeing civilians.

The suspects, identified as 17-year-old Palestinians from Hebron, fled the scene on foot. During the pursuit, law enforcement recovered a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun along their escape route, suggesting it had malfunctioned when they attempted to use it.

After a significant deployment of officers, the suspects were located and apprehended while hiding in a closed store in the vicinity, according to authorities.

The video below shows a crowd of thousands cheering police on as the terrorists were hauled away.

The two individuals were identified as Mu’taz Ghulama and Hatem Qawasmeh, residents of the Palestinian Authority-controlled part of Hebron.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how the perpetrators entered Israeli territory with a vehicle bearing a yellow Israeli license plate.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center confirmed that all three victims of the attack, Menachem Mendel Fisch (20), Yosef Yitzhak Hershenboim (18), and a 15-year-old minor, sustained light injuries and are expected to be discharged later on Monday.

