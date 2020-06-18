FREE WEEKLY DOWNLOAD: From The Popular Circle Magazine





Every parent wants a pleasant and meaningful Shabbos table experience. But it can be hard to keep kids engaged without a plan and a lot of preparation. That’s why The Circle, a popular children’s magazine, has teamed up with Yeshiva World to create a free download with impressive and captivating content to help parents create a meaningful and entertaining Shabbos with their children.

Circle Time: At Your Shabbos Table is an exclusive free download hosted right here and will be available every Thursday morning.

Send us your feedback at [email protected]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE ISSUE

NOTE: You can also download a black & white version for those who have been having printer issues.

To sign up for a weekly email of Circle Time: At Your Shabbos Table go to www.circmag.com/shabbos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







