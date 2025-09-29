H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed During Terror Attack In Shomron

Staff Sgt. Inbar Avraham Kav, H’yd, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, was killed Sunday afternoon during a terror attack in the Shomron.

According to an IDF investigation, Kav was traveling with another soldier in a military jeep on Route 60 near Kedumim when they suspected that a Palestinian truck driver behind them was attempting to ram their vehicle. The soldiers stopped at the Jit junction, where the terrorist accelerated and struck Kav.

The terrorist then exited the truck and approached the soldiers. The second soldier opened fire, killing the terrorist but also critically wounding Kav. A bus driver who was passing by also opened fire at the terrorist.

Kav was evacuated in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

The terrorist was identified as Mahmoud al-Akkad, 24, from Shechem. A knife was found in his truck, and the IDF determined that the incident was a premeditated attack.

IDF forces from the Shomron Brigade launched searches in the area, blocking entrances to Shechem, Qalqilya, and villages along Route 55.

The incident remains under investigation.

