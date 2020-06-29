Headlines & Breaking NewsUS & World News POLL: 38% Of Voters Think Biden Has Dementia June 29, 2020 12:04 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a caucus night event in Las Vegas. As Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) POLL: 38% Of Voters Think Biden Has Dementia (Source: Rasmussen) Get email updates from Yeshiva World