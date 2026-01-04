Bodies Of 2 Jewish Sisters Killed In Swiss Fire Identified; Israeli Teen Still Missing

The Jewish community in Lausanne announced on Sunday that Jewish sisters Alicia and Diana Gunst, a’h, 15 and 14, were killed in the fire at the Crans-Montana ski resort.

The sisters are of Italian Jewish origin.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Alicia and Diana, who perished tragically in the fire,” the Jewish Community of Lausanne stated. “The community shares in the family’s grief and will stand by its side in whatever is required.”

Charlotte Niddam, a 15-year-old French and British citizen who also holds Israeli citizenship, is still unaccounted for. She was working at the resort as a babysitter.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that representatives of the embassy are monitoring developments and are in contact with local authorities and with the family.

The BBC reported that Charlotte previously studied at Immanuel College in Hertfordshire and the Jewish Free School in northwest London.

Immanuel College, a private Jewish school in Hertfordshire, UK, issued a statement: “Charlotte was a student at Immanuel College, and her family has now moved back to France. The families have asked that we all keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time. We are all praying for a miracle for Charlotte and the others and want the families to feel the full strength of the Immanuel College community’s support.”

The Jewish Free School also called for “love and prayers,” saying that Charlotte studied there for two years before her family returned to France. “She is loved by many within JFS and is a friend to many in our community,” they added.

Authorities have identified 24 of the 40 victims killed in the blaze.

Swiss authorities have opened a criminal investigation against the bar’s owners—a French couple in their 40s—suspected of negligent manslaughter, causing injury through negligence, and negligent arson. The two were released at the end of their questioning.

