WATCH: Looting Thugs That Ran Over NYPD Officer Arrested





A Bronx man who allegedly drove an SUV into an NYPD officer after looting a store during the George Floyd protests has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Jahara Jobarteh, 24, of Mott Haven, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault, burglary, riot and driving without a license, the NYPD said.

Police say Jobarteh was one of several people who broke into iFixScreens, a cell phone repair shop on West 8th Street in Greenwich Village, around 3:20 a.m. on June 1.

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

(Source: 1010WINS)







