WATCH: Rudy Trashes DeBlasio, Says Black Lives Matter Is MARXIST Organization





Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani was visitng the Whitehouse today, and on his way inside was asked about plans by Mayor DeBlasio to paint a giant “Black Lives Matters” on 5th Avenue – in front of Trump Tower.

QUESTION: “The decision to paint Black Lives Matter on 5th Ave, do you agree with that?”

RUDY GIULIANI: “No, Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization, run by three avowed Marxists – go check – Black Lives Matter has been planning to destroy the police for 3 years. They’ve finally gotten stupid Democrat mayors to agree with them.”

Rudy then went on to blast DeBlasio and the rising crime rate in NYC.

Watch the video below:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







