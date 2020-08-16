Biden Tweets Condolences To Trump After Brother’s Death





Joe Biden tweeted his condolences to President Trump on Sunday, a day after the White House announced that his brother, Robert Trump, had died at 71.

“Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all,” Biden wrote in a tweet.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris added: “Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”

