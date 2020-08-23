1st COVID-19 Fatality In Modiin Illit: Reb Naftali Nirenberger, Z’l





Reb Naftali Tzvi Nirenberger, z’l, of Modiin Illit passed away of the coronavirus at the end of last week at the age of 65.

R’ Nirenberg was the first COVID-19 fatality in Modiin Illit which is currently designated as a “red city,” due to its high coronavirus infection rate relative to its population.

Sadly, the niftar was survived only by his wife since he was childless.

Another Modiin Illit resident is currently critically ill with the coronavirus. His name for tefillah is Yaakov ben Sarah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

