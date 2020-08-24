ANOTHER CITY EXPLODES: Violent Riots In Kenosha Wisconsin After Cops Shoot Black Man [VIDEOS]





A police officer-involved shooting on Sunday of a Black man who was shot in the back set off violent protests in the lakefront city of Kenosha,Wis., that have lasted into the early hours Monday.

Many details of the shooting were not immediately clear, but the following unrest prompted the city to issue a curfew until 7 a.m. on Monday and police asked businesses to consider staying closed “due to numerous arm robberies and shots fired calls.”

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a statement late Sunday and said Jacob Blake was shot in broad daylight.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured on cellphone video that was posted online. In that clip, which was taken from across the street, the Black man, who was later referred to by the governor as Jacob Blake, walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned.

Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many of the three officers who were at the scene fired shots. During the shooting, a Black woman can be seen screaming in the street and jumping up and down.

Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital and was in serious condition, the police department said in a news release in which it didn’t refer to him by name. The three officers were placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.

The shooting sparked unrest in the city of roughly 100,000 people, which is along Lake Michigan and between Milwaukee and Chicago. By late Sunday, multiple vehicles were set ablaze and windows were smashed along city thoroughfares as crowds faced off with law enforcement. Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets to move people away from city buildings despite the declaration of an overnight curfew. Tear gas was used to disperse groups of people, according to reporters at the scene.

BREAKING: large fire inside downtown Kenosha store. I called 911 and fire trucks are on the way. pic.twitter.com/adLb6Px3By — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 24, 2020

This is the tear gas that I ran from. I saw this sheriff’s deputy deploying multiple rounds of tear gas from this armored vehicle. You can see him throw one at the start of the video. It filled the air in downtown #Kenosha. My face & eyes were burning @tmj4 #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/WKB6Ja271X — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

This used car dealership was set on fire overnight by protestors. Car Source is just down the street from the Kenosha courthouse. The owners are devastated. Their business a total loss. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/emYtWNzvh9 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 24, 2020

(AP)







