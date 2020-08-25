DEVELOPING: Security Incident In Northern Israel; IDF Fires Flares Lighting Up Sky [VIDEOS]





There are reports of a possible infiltration attempt on the Israel Lebanon border on Tuesday evening, while the IDF fired flares into the sky, lighting up the entire area.

The flares were seen in Manara, a kibbutz in the North.The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit later confirmed that a security incident had occurred, but no details have officially been released at this time.

The IDF Spokesperson stated that roads in the area were closed, but provided no additional information.

