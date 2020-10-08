BORO PARK PROTESTS FOR SECOND NIGHT IN A ROW [LARGE VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Thousands of protestors gathered in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood for a second night Wednesday, as demonstrators spoke out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new restrictions on schools, businesses and Shuls in Jewish neighborhoods of the city and state amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The crowd made it clear they would continue to Daven together despite the statewide mandate to restrict houses of worship in virus “hotspots,” and said they feel Orthodox Jewish communities are being unfairly targeted.

The protests were mostly peaceful, with many dancing to Sukkos music, as some held Trump 2020 flags.

The NYPD arrived in riot gear, and were greeted warmly with shouts of “Blue Lives Matter”.

A small fire was lit on 13th Avenue late at night, but was quickly extinguished.

Unfortunately, there was one violent incident against a Jewish reporter.

As can be expected, the media spun the entire protest as if the entire night was a violent incident. The NY Daily News made it their front cover – despite the fact that there was a Vice Presidential debate – which they made into a small item. Other news outlets labeled the protest as a “pro-Trump dance party”, while others questioned why “law enforcement had not arrested or issued summons for anyone in the recent protests, in stark contrast to recent Black Lives Matter protests.”

Hopefully, those reporters read this reason why: Perhaps because NYPD Officers were not viciously attacked with bottles, rocks, weapons, and run over by speeding vehicles occupied with violent thugs who just looted tens of millions of dollars of merchandise after destroying hundreds of businesses in Manhattan – leaving them as a pile of broken glass. Maybe that’s why there were no arrests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)