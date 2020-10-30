WATCH: Cuomo Nervous What Trump Will Do After He Loses Election

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden will beat President Trump but that he’s “nervous” about what Trump will do after the election.

“I believe Joe Biden is going to win the election. I’m just a little nervous about what Mr. Trump does post-election,” the governor said.

“You know, the president winds up forecasting where he’s going. And he’s been talking for months about ‘election fraud’ and ‘Democratic fraud.’ And he actually said the other day, ‘The only way we lose is if there’s fraud,’” Cuomo said.

“So I hope he takes the defeat with some honor and doesn’t try to go into the courts and play games that way.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)