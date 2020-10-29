BREAKING: Hunter Biden, Associates Under “Active Criminal Investigation” By FBI

“Hunter Biden and his associates” have been under criminal investigation by the FBI since 2019, according to a new report.
The probe is focused on allegations of money-laundering and the case remains open and active, James Rosen, Investigative Reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group, said Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a "material witness" in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN
— James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020
It is all Russian Collusion, just ask some Democrat morons who post comments on this site and their information sources from Fake News.
Here’s your October surprise (reminds me of weiner’s laptop)
It’s deja vú all over again