BREAKING: Hunter Biden, Associates Under "Active Criminal Investigation" By FBI

2

“Hunter Biden and his associates” have been under criminal investigation by the FBI since 2019, according to a new report.

The probe is focused on allegations of money-laundering and the case remains open and active, James Rosen, Investigative Reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group, said Thursday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)




  1. It is all Russian Collusion, just ask some Democrat morons who post comments on this site and their information sources from Fake News.