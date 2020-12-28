WATCH: Cuomo Warns Against Vaccination Fraud With $1 Million Fine, Having License Revoked

The governor said the state was investigating an incident of possible vaccination fraud, in a situation where a health care provider wasn’t following the priority population process.

“Vaccines are valuable and there will be people who break the law and were looking at one health care provider who may have done that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We want to send a clear signal to the providers that if you violate the law on these vaccinations, we will find out and you will be prosecuted. I’m going to sign an executive order that says we’re very clear: The vaccines are a priority and there’s not going to be any politics into play on who gets the vaccine.”

The governor said the executive order could fine result in a health care provider being fined up to $1 million as well as the revocation of licenses.

“If you engage in fraud on this vaccine we will remove your license to practice in the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And this is the type of fraud that will be uncovered.”

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)