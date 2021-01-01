Farewell NYPD Chief Scholl: A True Friend Of The Jewish Community For Decades [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A great friend of the Jewish community in Brooklyn is leaving his position as NYPD Executive Officer of Patrol Boro Brooklyn South.

After 41 years of dedicated service to the NYPD and the people of NYC, Deputy Chief Charles Scholl has departed the job he loved so much, to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Chief Scholl has spent his time with the NYPD patrolling the streets of Brooklyn and has received over 60 departmental recognitions. Throughout his illustrious career he not only enforced the law, but has made life long connections with the people in the communities he served. He is the epitome of what a leader and an NYPD officer should be.

It has been a privilege having him at Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, where he worked closely with major community organizations such as Hatzolah, Shomrim, Misaskim and Chaveirim. His face was a fixture at community functions and organizational events for decades. Always the one with a good joke, he had the keen ability to turn tense situations into a happier one. He had the ability to defuse situations quickly, and worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Brooklyn.

YWN wishes Chief Scholl nothing but the best on all of his future endeavors!

VIDEO & PHOTOS VIA SHIMON GIFTER

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)