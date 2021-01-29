BREAKING: Cuomo Says Restaurants Can Reopen On Feb 14, And Weddings Can have 150 People

Indoor dining will resume with limited capacity in New York City restaurants next month NY, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Friday, more than a month after the governor had banned it to combat a second wave of the coronavirus. Starting on Feb. 14, the city’s restaurants can seat customers indoors at 25 percent maximum capacity, Mr. Cuomo said.

Cuomo says weddings with up to 150 people as long as all attendees test negative for Covid-19 beforehand will be permitted.

The events must be approved by local health departments. The guest count will be limited to the 150-person cap or 50% of the reception venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller.

All guests must be tested ahead of time. The new rules for receptions go into effect March 15.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)