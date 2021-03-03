READ THIS LETTER: Spirit Airlines Bans Family From Flying THREE WEEKS After Noneventful Flight

In the next shocking abuse of power by an airline, a family has been banned from flying three weeks after their flight.
A family member tells YWN that they flew from a NY area airport to Florida in mid-January in a noneventful flight. The mom, dad, and their five children were masked as required by law, and had no altercation with any of the flight crew. They never left their seats, and sat in their assigned seats the entire flight. Not a word was said to the family about any mask issue or any other issues during the entire duration of the flight.
Shockingly, three weeks after their flight, the mother and father received two certified letters via FedEx stating that they since they were not in compliance with the mask mandate, they were now banned from using the airline.
“You were aware of this (mask mandate), but still refused to wear a face covering onboard (the flight)”, the letter reads. “Your failure to comply with spirit’s face covering policy and crew member instructions despite numerous requests caused great concern to your fellow guests and crew”.
“As a result of your aforementioned behavior, Spirit Airlines has determined that you are no longer permitted to fly with us, and we have placed you on a list for that purpose. You are also barred from entering Spirit’s facilities. If you seek to circumvent this, any ticket that you purchase will be forfeit without a refund. If you come into our facilities, we will report that trespass to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.”
The letters ends by Spirit saying that the family has to contact them in two years from the date of the letter to request that Spirit revisit the restrictions.
Read the letter below:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Maybe they were mixed up with someone with the same name or/and dressed the same way?
This happens with the “no fly” list.
Overall, the Spirit way of dealing with the issue seems more productive – let it slide once, but prevent them from flying again.
Yes, shocking — but only if you accept the family member’s version of the events, that Spirit banned an entire family for absolutely no reason at all.
We are living in Galus. They should sue them. Enough is enough already these airlines are extremely anti sametic that is so clear. No yidden should fly spiirit or Delta. So far united is good. May we see Moshiach very soon
They were guilty of “Flying while Jewish”.
I HOPE ALL OUR POLITICIANS WE VOTE FOR WILL GET TOGETHER AND MAKE A STOP TO THOSE UNCONTROLLED ANTI SEMITIC INCIDENTS. EVERY WEEK ANOTHER AIRLINE.
Time for a Hymishe-Chassidishe airline, where hymishe Yidden can fly comfortably, breathe freely, feeling like they are in Williamsburg or KJ, with a proper mechitza, with Covid rosh. How long will our Zadikim and Chasidim suffer this type of abuse? This didn’t happen before WWII, that an airline should ban Hymishe Yidden for such things in old holy Hungary. Will it be Monsey Bus airlines, B.P.-Willy airlines, or Heimann’s? Stay tuned.
There is always more to these stories.