Important Notice From Flatbush Shomrim Ahead of Pesach

As Flatbush Shomrim continues working to keep our community safe, we are proud to announce that our marked official vehicles will be patrolling the neighborhood on all nights of Yom Tov to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all in the community. Our patrol car will be manned by retired NYPD officers, who will be out most of the night, making sure that everyone gets home safely after the Sedarim.

We encourage residence who are away for Pesach to keep an eye on their security cameras from wherever you may be. For those who do not have cameras, we suggest getting the Ring or Blink cameras. They are cheap and work efficiently, and can be accessed from anywhere.

We would be remiss if we failed to mention that it’s exactly one year since we were suddenly thrown into the COVID crisis, utilizing our volunteers along with a team of doctors and nurses to deliver hundreds upon hundreds of oxygen concentrators to many sick people in Flatbush. We thank our devoted and dedicated Shomrim volunteers who worked 24 hours a day, straight through the Pesach Sedarim, as they assisted hundreds of sick people with oxygen. The community also stepped up to the plate, as they graciously donated the money to purchase the equipment needed to save lives. Shomrim also thanks our partners in Flatbush Hatzolah, most notably Coordinators Moshe Wulliger and Alan Esses, with whom our COVID Coordinators worked hand in hand, day in and day out, as well as with the highly successful plasma blood drives.

The Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline number is 718-338-9797.

Our wishes to the community for a safe and relaxing Yom Tov.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)