El Al Offers Tickets To Fly Family Members To Eretz Yisroel

El Al shares the grief of the bereaved families in the disaster on Lag Baomer.

The company offers assistance in bringing first-degree relatives (parents, siblings, children, spouses) from the United States, England, France and any other country from which El Al operates direct flights to Israel.

El Al offers each family up to two flight tickets with the payment of port taxes only.

In order to redeem the tickets, you must contact the EL AL service center and present a death certificate and a passport photo.

Flight tickets can be booked for departing flights until May 4, 2021.

To this end, a dedicated telephone line was opened at the number – from Israel dial 03-9404040, from the 011-972-3-940-4040

Please note that this telephone number will only be answered for bereaved families.

The hotline is available today, Friday until 4 p.m. From Saturday to midnight and on weekdays from 8:00 to midnight.

Misaskim is in touch with the heads of ELAL in the USA. Although the office in Israel closes at 4:00PM Israeli time for shabbos, anyone can call Misaskim all day Friday, and they will help out with these tickets. It’s only two per family – and any other family members who wish to fly, Misaskim will assist in getting on the flight, but they will need to pay.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)