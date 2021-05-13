UPDATE: Instagram Reinstates YWN Post Of Gaza Coverage That Was Removed

Instagram removed a post on the @theyeshivaworld Instagram account, Wednesday afternoon.

The post showed an IDF Airstrike of a Hamas terror facility in Gaza.

Reason given by Instagram: “Post removed for violence of dangerous organizations”.

But later on Thursday evening, Instagram reinstated the post that was removed earlier. It appears that the action was a false positive (probably due to a machine learning algorithm or bogus complaints from Palestinian supporters) and was promptly fixed when escalated to Instagram staff.

YWN thanks the staff at Instagram for being responsive to the situation, and taking corrective action.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)