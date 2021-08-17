Guns, Ammunition, and Drugs, Found In Heart Of Bnei Brak

A Bnei Brak resident in his 20s was arrested on Sunday afternoon in his home during a sting operation conducted by Central Unit detectives. The man had in his possession 2 pistols, dozens of bullets of different varieties, and 100 grams of drugs.

The detectives conducted the sting operation based on intelligence information that they received. The detectives found the man at home in his apartment in the Ramta Aharon neighborhood of Bnei Brak.

A police statement that was issued after the operation said: “As part of an active investigation by special forces from the Yamar division in Tel Aviv, a unit which specializes in smuggling and possessing illegal weapons and drugs, the detectives found two pistols, a large amount of ammunition, and drugs. The man who lived in the apartment was arrested and the weapons and drugs were confiscated.

The suspect will be brought before a magisterial court in Tel Aviv to extend his remand into police custody.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)