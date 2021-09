Things turned violent at Yeshiva Oraysa in Yerushalaim on Sunday night, when police arrived at the Hoshanaha Rabb Tish over “noise complaints”.

Police walked straight up to the musicians, and began to unplug them, and proceeded to confiscate the equipment.

Things turned ugly, and a scuffle broke out.

No one was arrested, but police were able to stop the noise.

Watch the violence unfold in the videos below: