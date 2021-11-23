Meah Shearim Resident Arrested For Allegedly Defacing Meron Memorial

On Monday afternoon, Police arrested a Chareidi man, on the suspicion that he was the man who destroyed the Meron Memorial for the fallen victims of the disaster that took the lives of 45 people on Lag Ba’Omer.

The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of the Meah Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, destroyed the memorial together with a number of other accomplices. The suspect was questioned on Monday for a number of hours prior to his arraignment hearing.

On the 14th of July, a number of extremists arrived at the corridor where the ‘crush’ took place and proceeded to tear down the memorial signs hung in the honor of those who died.

One of the Askanim involved with the upkeep of meron told BeChadrei Charedim that: “These people are most likely members of the Neturei Karta who were in the north as part of a group visit to the tzion of the Arizal in Tzfat.

