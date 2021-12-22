New York’s City-Run Hospitals Limit Visitation

New York’s city-run hospitals are again limiting visitation to curb the spread of COVID-19, with some exceptions such as allowing people in labor to have someone with them, parents accompanying hospitalized children and loved ones seeing a person in hospice.
The hospitals had been operating under a modified visitation policy since early in the pandemic, with visits limited to four hours per day and one person at a time. Dr. Mitchell Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said Wednesday that the new, stricter limits were being put in place after an outbreak at one city-run hospital appeared to be linked to a visitor.
“For a short time, in order to make sure that we don’t cause more disease, we need to limit the number of visitors,” Katz said.
(AP)
Literally the stupidest thing I ever heard [and hat includes everything stupid the swamp has said throughout the scamdemic (against which I am fully backed)]: A single outbreak “appears” to be linked to a visitor, so all hospitals in the city should severely limit visitations and thereby cause thousands of deaths by neglect and lack of sufficient patient advocacy? This is Sodom. Perhaps they don’t mean to be so cruel; perhaps they don’t realize. But it’s both incredibly illogical and Sodomy.
*fully vaxxed
Gosh, autocorrect needs to get with the times lol