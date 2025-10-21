“UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES:” Sliwa Defies GOP Pressure, Vows to Stay in NYC Mayor’s Race Despite Calls to Step Aside

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday emphatically rejected mounting calls from within his own party to abandon his campaign and throw his support behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, declaring he has no intention of backing down.

Speaking at a press conference in Manhattan, Sliwa dismissed reports that GOP power brokers are urging him to withdraw, insisting he remains committed to the race. He said he had even been offered financial incentives to quit — offers he claims to have rejected outright.

“So, let’s be very clear: I am not dropping out, under no circumstances,” Sliwa said at a press conference. “I’ve already been offered money to drop out, I said no.”

His defiance comes one day after billionaire businessman and longtime Republican donor John Catsimatidis — Sliwa’s boss at WABC radio and one of the most influential figures in New York GOP circles — publicly urged him to end his campaign and unify the party behind Cuomo. Catsimatidis’ appeal marked the most direct and high-profile effort yet by Republican leaders to consolidate opposition to Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, whose insurgent campaign has alarmed moderates across the city.

For months, strategists in both parties have warned that a divided field could hand City Hall to Mamdani, who has mobilized a passionate progressive base across Queens and Brooklyn. The calls for unity intensified this week as polls suggested Mamdani could win outright if center-right voters remain split.

Despite the pressure, Sliwa appears determined to stay the course. He continues to enjoy the backing of several key Republican figures, including Andrea Catsimatidis — the daughter of the billionaire mogul and chair of the New York GOP committee — as well as the city’s Republican county chairs.

In a rare show of unanimity, the party’s five borough chairs issued a joint statement Tuesday reaffirming their support for Sliwa and dismissing talk of a Cuomo consolidation as unrealistic. They described Sliwa as “the credible leader who will defeat the radical left and restore safety, affordability, and common sense to City Hall,” adding that “Republican voters are not going to vote for Andrew Cuomo.”

