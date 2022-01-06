WATCH: Violence Erupts At Kever Of Baba Sali On Yartzheit

Serious clashes broke out between police forces and attendees of the hilula of the Baba Sali, who were being blocked from the Netanya site due to Israel’s Covid-19 regulations.

An agreement between police and organizers of the event – under which only a handful of visitors would enter the tziyon at one time – quickly fell apart as thousands streamed to the tziyon of the revered mekubal.

As the crowd increased, some began surging towards the tziyon, and clashes with police broke out.

At least three attendees were arrested by police for disorderly conduct and assaulting police officers.

