Flatbush Shomrim Locate Stolen “Bobcat” Worth Nearly $50,000

Thanks to a Flatbush Shomrim volunteer, a stolen Bobcat will be shortly returned to its rightful owner.

Sources tell YWN that the specialized vehicle, worth nearly $50,000, was stolen overnight from Diamond Auto Leasing on Ryder and Kings Highway. Flatbush Shomrim volunteers were on alert and began canvassing many areas of Brooklyn for the vehicle.

Shomrim utilized social media as well, to notify the community to call if the vehicle was spotted.

Thanks to an alert Shomrim volunteer, the vehicle was found a few miles away – in the Brownsville / East New York section of Brooklyn.

The NYPD’s 75 Precinct was contacted by Shomrim, and immediately responded to the scene.

The vehicle is expected to be returned to Diamond Auto Leasing this evening.

Due to the uptick in crimes, Flatbush Shomrim has recently increased their membership, and now has nearly 100 members patrolling the streets 24 hours a day. In the month of December, Shomrim answered a whopping 750 phone calls on their hotline reporting crimes that plague the neighborhood. Thanks to their dedication and response, there have been countless criminals arrested.

If you see anything suspicious, always call 911 and then the Flatbush Shomrim 24 Hour Emergency Hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)