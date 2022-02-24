RUSSIA ATTACKS UKRAINE – YWN LIVE BLOG

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
Is this WW3 or מלחמת גוג ומגוג?
It certainly is putin ימח שמו וזכרונו
Ukraine has a bloody history in the murder of Jews all the way through the Holocaust. They shot dead masses of Jews in the most brutal way. No mercy on Ukraine. Go Putin go. Revenge the blood of our people.
True Rats,
But, that’s no reason to allow Putin to have Ukraine.
1st- Putin is just as bad/ worse than the Ukrainians.
2nd- If Putin takes of Ukraine- where will he go next?
3rd (and most important)- there are Jews in Ukraine that are in danger because of this war.
Rats Rats DemocRATs: At this point though, the hundreds of thousands of Jews in Ukraine are probably safer with no war. Jews have always gotten caught in between during wars. True, Putin isn’t known to be especially anti-Semitic, but he definitely isn’t putting Jewish needs before his power-hungry ambitions.
lets not forget ukraine is soaked with jewish blood
Rats, Rats, Democrats! Please realize that there are many Yidden in Ukraine and potentially in harms way.
Right. Can you say Babi Yar? Naturally, our people are stuck in the middle. I hope Israel is loading airplanes out.
Well, it’s definitely World War three as Belarus I hear is also participating in the attack on Ukraine. I wonder if Any of the European countries would get involved on the ground as well. So far just talk & talk and Putin knows that no one wants to fight Russia.
Yeh @rats and Russia is clean of Jewish blood, right? 🙈
At the risk of being labeled ant-American or worse by the lunatic supporters of brainless Brandon, it’s time for them to face the truth.
For the past year, this drooling dolt has presided over resurgent COVID, Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban, rampant violent crime, uncontrolled anti-Semitism, rising anarchy, invading illegal immigrants, spiraling inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, supply chain mayhem and more. Now, the laughably weak, non-performance of our napping commander-in-chief has resulted in a tyrant brazenly attacking a neighboring country and possibly even wider conflict.
The blame for this growing pile of disasters lies squarely with the incontinent occupant of the Oval Office, his inept handlers and his screwball apologists. So stop blaming past Presidents, Congress, political parties and your mother-in-law for this mess. Stop disparaging other Jews with Goebbels playbook propaganda just because they disagree with your warped sense of reality. Stop twisting Torah into a pretzel to support the deviant political views that define your made-up version of Judaism. Stop taking your frustrations out on others and start seeing your therapists again; they miss you!
Yes. Putin is a rasha but ukraine deserves this – gallons of jewish blood was spilled in ukraine .
While I watch UN nations emergency meeting it clearly shows that the whole organization is waste of money and can not do anything. It’s funny that the President of the security cabinet is a rep of Russia, and while I hear all the countries reps I find it very similar to the usual anti-Israel statements. While of course I don’t support Putin’s attack, those UN reps for a change have a new enemy but don’t forget they are not our friends.
Why the US care about Ukraine’s territorial integrity when we can’t protect our own?
This is going to cause gas prices to go up along with food. Let Russia have it. All we can do is daven for the jews in Ukraine.
Absolute mad lad Putin!
Biden is in check.
Why is the timestamp on this live blog February 18, 2022 1:25 pm
@Rats Rats DemocRATs are you mentally sick? You know what you are talking. I barley heard such a BS….
Good to see the behavior of same American Jews towards their follow Jews in danger….. I hope you are flying now to Russia and fight for “your Putin”…. THE UCRANIAN PRESIDENT IS JEWISH, VITALI KLITSCHKO CITY MAJOR OF KYIV GRANDMOTHER IS JEWISH, WOLODYMYR HROJSMAN PREMIER MINISTER OF UCRANIA IS JEWISH……. many of the Oligarchs nowadays Jews from Ucrania, Names: Mikhail Fridman, Victor Pinchuk….
And take history book and look for Stalin, then you will see how much Jews blood is on the hand of Russians
From a NATO country’s perspective, this a disaster. A fledgling democracy is being crushed under the bootheel of a former KGB agent-turned dictator.
From a Jewish history perspective, they deserve each other.
That said, the soil of pretty much every country in Europe is soaked in Jewish blood, so the same could be said if this were Germany or Spain or France. They can all go to hell, honestly.
There is now reports of air raid in Bucharest, Romania (NATO ally) and Chisinau, Moldova
Jews should have come home….Putin is a much better person than Zalenko…who married a gentile…..Ukraine, had and has no empathy for Jews and is a balagan of a nation….you are first and foremost to save your life….if they remain outside of Israel their goals are for Money and not life
147, it can’t be the war of Gog, the king of Magog, against Eretz Yisrael, because the Ukraine is not Eretz Yisrael. This is a war between goyim, just as they have always had, and not against us.
The Ukranians certainly deserve it, and Putin is at least as big an ohev yisrael as our beloved Franz Josef was, so the only danger to the Jews is the same as that to anyone in time of war. So if our concern is their safety then we should pray that it should be over soon, which means that Russia should succeed quickly and the Ukranians should stop resisting. Because that’s the only way the war can be short.
ukrainians were known to be the most brutal during WWII all the guards in concentration camps in Poland werent Poles they were either Germans or Ukrainians the latter which VOLUNTEERED while the Germans were consripted. In Ukraine itself Jews were killed in very barbaric fashions to inflict maximum suffering and torture all by Ukrainians.
So many republicans are supporting Putin and Russia. Sick.
The Ukrainians have a bad history with Klal Yisroel, true. But the Russians are suddenly tzadikim?
Please; Tucker Carlson may be on our side in many issues, but he’s not Torah MiSinai.
Stolen also killed Jews sending them to Siberia and collaborated with the Nazis until Hitler turned against him, and he was left with only one choice, to fight.
I support war.
Stalin was NOT Russian he was a Georgian. Biden cant protect American borders so why is he so concerned with Ukraines borders, does this have something to do with Hunter Biden getting $85,000 per MONTH from Ukraine?
If you’re arguing about whose ancestors of two sides in a war were worse to Jews historically, maybe you should just support war generally?
What exactly do people have against Putin? He’s a thug who is being a good leader. This is not the 80’s with the US against the USSR. He’s not our problem these days, so why do we need to get involved? Speaking politically. Of course it’s not good that Jews are stuck in the middle.
I support Russia because they commit less abominable acts. I support war generally.
I’m going to suggest that maybe poster #2 above is a Russian troll. Who knows, but this site is visible and available to the whole world and Russian agents do stuff like that all the time. Appearing to have Jewish support would help Putin’s narrative that he is trying to “de-nazify” Ukraine. Don’t bite the bait. We all have our opinions but our only interest as a people is that there should be peace and that Jews in both Russia and Ukraine should be safe and well.
@Realy Confused thank you! Finally somebody who have seen a history book from inside!
Stalin killed 3,5 Million people 100 years ago. Because of that and the great anti-Semitism many fled to the middle east, today known today as Israel….
For “Jewish” Putin supporters, its time to say goodbye to:
– Vizhnitz ( Ucrania)
– Belz (Ucrania)
– Baal Schem tov (Ucrania)
– Uman (Ucrania)
– Skver (Ucrania)
– …… you can continue this list could be continued indefinitely
All of this for Jews historical places are located in Ucraina. Jews visited it en masse!!
For sure the Russian occupation forces will take care of it……
The grave hopping in East Europe is over!
Putin is a vile animal, and any “jews” supporting him here are beyond the realm of Torah