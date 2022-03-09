BREAKING: Fire At Country Village Tower in Spring Valley [VIDEO]

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at the Country Village Tower in Spring Valley, NY.

The Spring Valley Fire Department arrived on the scene at 1:00APM, and confirmed that there were people trapped on the 7th floor of the building located at 101 Kennedy Drive. Flames and smoke were seen billowing out of several windows on the upper floors.

Numerous fire departments have been dispatched to assist with mutual aid in fighting the fire.

Rockland Chaveirim are on the scene assisting as well.

Additional details will be published shortly.