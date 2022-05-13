Boro Park: Councilman Kalman Yeger Distributes Free Bike Helmets This Sunday

Get your free bike helmet this Sunday!

On Sunday, May 15th, from 1-4pm, Councilman Kalman Yeger and the New York City Department of Transportation will provide free bike helmets at Gravesend Park, located at 18th Avenue and 56th Street.

Helmets distributed at the event, which is sponsored by Councilman Yeger in partnership with New York City’s Departments of Transportation and Parks, will be individually selected and customized.

“Anyone who shows up can get a bike helmet, but they need to show up in person,” said Councilman Yeger. “That’s because the helmet will be customized for the rider’s use, by trained DOT personnel.”

Helmets are available to all, children and adults alike. However, children will need a parent or legal guardian to sign a form in order to participate. Helmets are distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

“These helmets will go fast,” said Councilman Yeger. “Sunday’s helmet distribution is a great way to kick off the summer. I urge my neighbors to come early, enjoy our great park, get your helmet and let’s get the summer started!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)