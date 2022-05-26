UPDATE On Wednesday’s Fatal Crash On Route 17 In The Catskills

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene of a fatal crash on Route 17 on Wednesday. Hatzolah transported the victim to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away.

The following update was provided to YWN by the NY State Police:

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a two vehicle crash westbound on State Route 17 near exit 116 in the town of Mamakating. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan, operated by Jason Stanton, age 44 from Youngsville, NY was traveling west on State Route 17 when for unknow reasons struck a 2019 Kenworth tractor trailer in the rear that was also traveling west. Both vehicles were in the right lane when the collision occurred. The operator of the tractor trailer, James Bixby, age 51 from Lindley, NY was not injured.

Jason Stanton was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County where he succumbed to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing.

