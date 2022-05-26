SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Robbers Dress as Frum Jews, Rob Home While Family is at Shul

A frum family from Miami, Florida, had their home robbed on Shabbos after thieves dressed like frum Jews broke into their home as they spent time in shul, Florida Scoop reported.

“I walked upstairs in my mom’s room, and it looked like a tornado hit it,” the family’s 12-year-old boy said. “Everything was taken out on the floor and in the bed.”

The robbers made off with roughly $300,000 worth of watches, jewelry, and handbags, loading them into the victims’ own suitcases before fleeing.

The burglars are still at large, with police requesting anyone with information that could lead to their apprehension to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLORIDA SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLORIDA SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLORIDA NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)