FLATBUSH: Two Victims In Serious Condition After Two Alarm Fire On East 34 Street [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Two victims suffered serious injuries after a second alarm fire ripped through a home, Flatbush Scoop reported Sunday night.

The FDNY was on the scene at 1312 East 34th Street between Avenue K and Avenue L just after 11:00PM for a fire on the second floor of a semi-attached private home. Flatbush Hatzolah was on the scene in seconds and were treating two victims.

Sources told YWN that it appeared that one victim had crawled out of a window onto a lower roof, where she rolled off. A second victim was removed from the home around 10 minutes later. Both were in serious condition. One victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, and a second victim was taken to Cornell Hospital.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

