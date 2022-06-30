TONIGHT: Famous NYS Thruway Mincha Area Opens; Thousands Headed to Catskills Expected to Utilize Sloatsburg Rest Area

Sloatsburg NY. Once again, travelers making their way up to the Catskills on Thursday nights will be able to stop for Mincha and Maariv minyanim at the Sloatsburg Rest Area, located on the northbound Thruway between exits 15A and 16. The Tefilos Mordche Mincha Area is named in memory of long time Asken, Rabbi Mordche Friedman z’l who oversaw the Mincha Area for years and will be open from 5 to 11 PM each Thursday night throughout the summer season.

The area is located on the Northbound side of the New York State Thruway, between exits 15A and 16. Community leaders, Askonim, have been working tirelessly together with NY State Police and the Thruway Authority to ensure that the area will be available for those seeking tefilla b’tzibbur on their way to the mountains.

As in previous years, veteran askan Rabbi Abe Friedman his brother Joel Friedman, the sons of Reb Mordche A”H, will continue to oversee the Mincha Area. Representatives of the New York State Thruway Authority and the New York State Police met earlier this month with Community leaders, Askunim, Rabbi Bernard Freilich, Rabbi’s Abe and Joel Friedman to discuss important rules and regulations for the area. Travelers are advised to:

Park only on the upper level of the parking lot, the most private part of the rest area which creates the least disturbance to other travelers, making it the ideal location for minyanim.

Refrain from selling any food or merchandise or conducting any tzedaka solicitations at the Mincha Area which is designated for davening only. A Thruway representative will be present at all times to enforce this rule.

Children of all ages must be supervised at all times and should never be left unattended in any vehicle, even for just a moment.

Vending machines on the upper level parking lot will be stocked with kosher food.

Obey all speed limits and drive with extreme caution when approaching the upper parking lot.

Yield to all pedestrians when driving or parking.

Rabbi Abe Friedman urged everyone utilizing the Mincha Area to follow the above rules in order to benefit all Catskills-bound travelers.

“We are extremely grateful to the Thruway personnel and the New York State Police for working with us to accommodate the needs of the thousands of summer travelers who will be heading for the country every Thursday night,” said Rabbi Friedman. “With everyone’s continued cooperation, we hope to be able to provide this vital service for many years to come.”

Wishing you all a safe and enjoyable summer!

