MASS SHOOTING: Five People Shot On Boardwalk In Coney Island, Brooklyn

Five people were shot after a suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered at the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at round 2:00AM at West 21st Street and the Boardwalk.
According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old man who was shot in the chin, and two women – ages 26 and 27 – who were shot in the legs. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and is in critical but stable condition. A 19-year-old victim also shot in the leg.
Dozens of bullets were found at the scene. No description of the shooter was given.
From Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning, 19 people were shot across NYC, leaving three dead.
Why Haven’t hochul & Eric adams already resigned over their horrifying crime rates during their tenure?
Only possible response I was able to come up with, is that they are so depraved to human life as evinced by their remarks to Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade, and in case of hochul by virtue of her refusing to fire both al Bragg & latitia james for which I shall be voting for Zeldin come 11/8/2022
Nebech we have impotent mayor, governor, councilmen, congressmen, senators, and of course president.