MASS SHOOTING: Five People Shot On Boardwalk In Coney Island, Brooklyn

Five people were shot after a suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered at the boardwalk in Coney Island early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at round 2:00AM at West 21st Street and the Boardwalk.

According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old man who was shot in the chin, and two women – ages 26 and 27 – who were shot in the legs. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back and is in critical but stable condition. A 19-year-old victim also shot in the leg.

Dozens of bullets were found at the scene. No description of the shooter was given.

From Monday afternoon to early Tuesday morning, 19 people were shot across NYC, leaving three dead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)