MAILBAG: Man Sitting In Maimonides Hospital Sounds Off About Waiting 12 Hours To Be Seen

Dear Save Maimonides,

I have been sitting here in the Maimonides ER with my teenage daughter since 1 AM waiting for an ultrasound. It’s hard to believe that in the entire hospital there is only one person in the radiology department who can do an ultrasound and that we will be waiting 7 to 12 hours to be seen. This is not an isolated incident, either. We had the same thing happen six weeks ago, when we had to come in at 9 PM for an ultrasound and we were there until 8 AM the next morning. And when my wife gave birth here five months ago? There was ONE staff member for the entire maternity ward. Now you tell me – how can one person be expected to take care of all the women who just gave birth, while also taking care of an entire nursery of babies?

I am just one person, but over a period of five months, I had three separate horrible experiences at Maimonides, in two different departments. I can’t even begin to imagine how many other people have their own horror stories. Or how patients who need serious care are surviving here.

As someone who manages a large business, I understand the difficulties of staffing challenges, but even in this difficult environment, there are solutions to be found for those who are willing to look for them. Something has to change because Maimonides officials are forgetting that patient care, comfort and convenience are critical components of their business model and it is clear that they have zero regard for their patients.

At a time when the government is showering institutions like Maimonides with funding, it is insane that not only aren’t patients seeing improvements, they aren’t even getting basic care. Maimonides has two choices if they can’t come up with proper staffing – they can let people step in who can find solutions, or they can shut down, because it is very clear that patients who come here aren’t getting the treatment they deserve.

You can help bring change to Maimonides hospital by sharing your Maimonides experience by clicking here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)