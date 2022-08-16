MAILBAG: Man Sitting In Maimonides Hospital Sounds Off About Waiting 12 Hours To Be Seen

Dear Save Maimonides,
I have been sitting here in the Maimonides ER with my teenage daughter since 1 AM waiting for an ultrasound. It’s hard to believe that in the entire hospital there is only one person in the radiology department who can do an ultrasound and that we will be waiting 7 to 12 hours to be seen. This is not an isolated incident, either. We had the same thing happen six weeks ago, when we had to come in at 9 PM for an ultrasound and we were there until 8 AM the next morning. And when my wife gave birth here five months ago? There was ONE staff member for the entire maternity ward. Now you tell me – how can one person be expected to take care of all the women who just gave birth, while also taking care of an entire nursery of babies?
I am just one person, but over a period of five months, I had three separate horrible experiences at Maimonides, in two different departments. I can’t even begin to imagine how many other people have their own horror stories. Or how patients who need serious care are surviving here.
As someone who manages a large business, I understand the difficulties of staffing challenges, but even in this difficult environment, there are solutions to be found for those who are willing to look for them. Something has to change because Maimonides officials are forgetting that patient care, comfort and convenience are critical components of their business model and it is clear that they have zero regard for their patients.
At a time when the government is showering institutions like Maimonides with funding, it is insane that not only aren’t patients seeing improvements, they aren’t even getting basic care. Maimonides has two choices if they can’t come up with proper staffing – they can let people step in who can find solutions, or they can shut down, because it is very clear that patients who come here aren’t getting the treatment they deserve.
You can help bring change to Maimonides hospital by sharing your Maimonides experience by clicking here.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
That hospital has always been a place to go die! Went to their ER twice. Nothing major, but still needs help.
1st time was a pretty bad dislocation. Any idiot there could’ve fixed it, but after sitting there for seven hours, I rammed the damaged joint into the wall and popped it back in place myself!
2nd time I was bent over in pain. Now my pain tolerance is unusually high, pope in my own joints in remember, so this one had me doubling over. After 9 hours, I called my mom and explained to her what was happening. She’s a former nurse. Told me that it sounds like something is in my upper digestive and is irritating the tissue, causing pain. I stuck two fingers down my throat and went home 10 minutes later.
Not a single resident approached me during either one of those times!
Kenneth D. Gibbs needs to go! Unfortunately Kenneth D. Gibbs and neither the board of trustees care about Maimonides.
When the executive branch gets a raise of $10 million collectively, and the hospital loses $100 million that alone is mismanagement.
The hospital claims they are losing money due to the drop in reimbursements, and that the customers with private pay insurance are going to Manhattan. But that is the very reason that we need to turn this hospital around. If this hospital was a five-star hospital with
proper care, we wouldn’t be going to Manhattan.
The proposal of save Maimonides was to require each Board member to contribute or fundraise at least $2,000,000 over a two-year period – representing a
$64,000,000 capital infusion — which would have enabled the Hospital to hire countless nurses and other critical staff and to carry out much-needed improvements to its facilities – or otherwise replace Board members with new members who would be willing to make such commitments. Evidently, the Board Chair and management ignored their fiduciary duties and failed to even share these facts with the full Board to give a fully-informed and serious consideration to this approach for a hospital that has consistently been losing money and is in desperate need of discretionary funds.
Save Maimonides dream is for this hospital to be a hospital where community members don’t have to go to Manhattan.
Community members can walk on Shabbos to their parents, to their mother or father in the hospital, to the young baby that was just born in the hospital. Where we can work with all of our neighboring communities and rebuild what was once a great hospital in Brooklyn.