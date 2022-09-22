NYPD Holds Annual High Holy Days Briefing, No Credible Threats Known [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials joined with community leaders for a High Holidays Security Briefing at NYPD Headquarters on Wednesday September 22, 2022.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke about public safety and the strong relationship between the NYPD and the Jewish community. Commissioner Sewell pledged to increase police presence to synagogues and other places of importance.

Commissioner Sewell acknowledged the recent loss of Rabbi Yankie (Jack) Meyer, calling him “an exceptional person, respected and held to the highest regards by all who knew him.” (Mayor Adams also tweeted on the loss of Rabbi Yankie Mayer.

Today I join our Jewish community in mourning the tragic passing of R’ Yanky “Jack” Meyer. A man who dedicated his life to serving the needs of his community with unending faith and devotion. May his memory be for a blessing. https://t.co/0CQVZPGZIb pic.twitter.com/sKMohpGkPa — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 9, 2022

The Police Commissioner also acknowledged the recent passing of retired Chief Chuck Scholl saying “Chief Scholl served this city and this department for over 4 decades and we own him and his family a huge debt of gratitude.” There was also informative presentations made by the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, Hate Crimes Task Force and NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Dr. Alvin Kass.

Other notable officials attending the meeting included Chief of Department Kenny Corey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of Staff to the Police Commissioner Oleg Chernyavsky, Chief of Brooklyn South Michael Kemper, Chief of Brooklyn North Judy Harrison, and Chief of Staten Island Gin Yee.

Attending for the Mayor’s Office were Senior Advisor to the Mayor Joel Eisdorfer and CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman. Bob Moskovitz and Tzvi Weill of Flatbush Shomrim attended as well along with the CEO of Hatzalah Yechiel Kalish and an array of other Shomrim and Hatzalah leaders. NYC Council Members Kalman Yeger, Ari Kagan and Lynn Schulman attended along with Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer. Community leaders at the event included NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel, Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Rabbi Abe Friedman, Honorary Police Surgeons Jack Husney and Rafi Lilker, Achiezer President Baruch Bender, FJCC Chairman Josh Mehlman and Yankie Meyer’s son Shlomo.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor organized the briefing to ensure its success. All the food was kosher which was provided by Isaac’s Bakery, Ostrovitzky Bakery and Bagel Hole.

The NYPD Band played a live musical selection after which Police Officer Eric Kramer sang the National Anthem for the crowd of over 400 people.

One significant part of the security briefing was that there are no credible threats to the Jewish community of New York City however, if you see anything suspicious, report it to either 911 or the NYPD Counterterrorism Tip Line at 1-888-NYC-SAFE.

YWN wishes you and your families a very happy, healthy, sweet and safe New Year! Shana Tova!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)