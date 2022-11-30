WATCH: Famed Chazzan Nissim Saal Wows Thousands At Concert In Israel With Astounding High Notes

Nissim Saal has just appeared on the Chazanus scene a few years ago, and has taken the world by storm. With his incredible high notes, and perct pitch, Saal has been “wowing” audiences around the globe.

Saal who is produced and managed by Yochi Briskman, performed Tuesday night at Heichal Hatarbut Tel Aviv, to a packed crowd of thousands of people

Watch this incredible piece of Chazanus [Ha’tei from famed Chazan Koussevitzky], conducted by Ofir Sobol, accompanied by a very large symphony orchestra and chior.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)