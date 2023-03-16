MAILBAG: Yair Lapid Confirms He Is Self Hating Jew





If anyone had any doubt about it, today confirmed what we already subconciously knew: Yair Lapid, like his father Tommy, yemach shemo, is a self-hating Jew who hates us all with sinas maves.

Tommy regularly referred to religious Jews as “parasites,” “barbaric primitives,” “idle fanatics” and “enemies of progress.”

On Thursday, Yair echoed his father’s vitriolic hate in condemning the government over its heavy-handed tactics to control often violent leftist protesters.

“The violence against protesters this morning is growing. Government of Israel — the responsibility is on you,” he tweeted after at least one incident in which protesters were attacked with pepper spray.

“Stop inciting against the protesters, they are wonderful Israeli protesters and you are responsible for their safety,” he added.

But where was Lapid when Chareidi and other religious protesters were beaten to a pulp by gangs of marauding Israeli Police Officers? Where was the outcry, where was the tweet?

We know the answer.

Yair Lapid doesn’t consider anyone wearing a Yarmulka – be it a Chareidi from Meah Shearim, or a Kipa Sruga from Kiryat Arba – a “wonderful Israeli protester.” If you are religious, you are the enemy.

Thanks for clarifying that, Mr. Kapo Lapid.

Yaakov L – Ramot

