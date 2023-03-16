MAILBAG: Yair Lapid Confirms He Is Self Hating Jew

If anyone had any doubt about it, today confirmed what we already subconciously knew: Yair Lapid, like his father Tommy, yemach shemo, is a self-hating Jew who hates us all with sinas maves.
Tommy regularly referred to religious Jews as “parasites,” “barbaric primitives,” “idle fanatics” and “enemies of progress.”
On Thursday, Yair echoed his father’s vitriolic hate in condemning the government over its heavy-handed tactics to control often violent leftist protesters.
“The violence against protesters this morning is growing. Government of Israel — the responsibility is on you,” he tweeted after at least one incident in which protesters were attacked with pepper spray.
“Stop inciting against the protesters, they are wonderful Israeli protesters and you are responsible for their safety,” he added.
But where was Lapid when Chareidi and other religious protesters were beaten to a pulp by gangs of marauding Israeli Police Officers? Where was the outcry, where was the tweet?
We know the answer.
Yair Lapid doesn’t consider anyone wearing a Yarmulka – be it a Chareidi from Meah Shearim, or a Kipa Sruga from Kiryat Arba – a “wonderful Israeli protester.” If you are religious, you are the enemy.
Thanks for clarifying that, Mr. Kapo Lapid.
Yaakov L – Ramot
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
Like father, like son.
This term “self-hating Jew” is way overused. I can absolutely guarantee that Yair Lapid does not hate himself. On the contrary, he loves himself very much. He only hates us.
Milhouse he likes himself but not his Jewish identity.
Bravo to YWN for not hesitating to refer to fellow “Jews” with the suffix “yemach shemo”! I take that as my “haskama” to refer to the entire Zionist leadership – including the “religious” Zionists, with the epithet of YEMACH SHEMAM VEZICHRAM!!!
Moderators Note: You failed to read the disclaimer at the bottom of this reader-submitted letter.
@Yossi imach shimcha, you imbecile. Grow a brain.
These types of articles and the comments they generate are so not helpful. Why can’t we just say he is a hypocrite and obviously favors the left. BTW there are plenty on the right who are also against some of these planned judicial reforms. If we cannot learn to compromise and get along we are once again doomed to losing our country due to irrational Sinat Chinam.
Like father
Like pig
Like Yashka freek
He has made this power struggle a war between religion and state.
When thẻ were in control and brought in goim as Jews and started pig farms for Russians it was fine now they want “blood” and “civil war”.
Who is paying their bills? For so many people demonstrate daily. Like anarchist destroying who were paid by Soros during Covid19, who is paying this was on religion ?
Was Tommy Lapid’s mother really a halachic Jew? It’s not so clear.
he is an Eruv Ruv…..who knows what Hashem has planned for him…..glad I am not related to him or know him….even spit is sacred