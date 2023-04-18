RON VS DON: DeSantis Hits Trump In First Ad





A political battle is brewing between former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as both sides launch attack ads ahead of the 2024 Republican nomination. Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC, aired its first TV ad on “Fox News Sunday” titled “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans,” directly targeting Trump. The ad questions why Trump is spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida instead of focusing on his legal battle with the Democrat prosecutor in New York.

On the other side, the Make America Great Again super PAC released an ad last month that tied DeSantis to Republicans who have suggested cuts to Social Security and Medicare. This has been a significant issue for both the primary and general election. Trump supporters believe that this issue could undercut DeSantis’ claim that he is more electable than the former president, who has vowed to protect safety-net programs.

In addition to the Social Security issue, the MAGA PAC has also released an ad mocking DeSantis for eating pudding with his fingers on a private plane trip in 2019. The ad says DeSantis “has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements,” and urges someone to “get this man a spoon!”

The anti-Trump TV ad aired only once on Fox’s Sunday show, but Never Back Down plans to put seven figures behind its first full national TV buy, “Anthem,” which portrays DeSantis as a hero standing up for everyday Americans. Trump, who sees DeSantis as his biggest threat, holds a significant lead in the 2024 GOP presidential race. He has seen a massive fundraising bump after being indicted in New York, with his campaign raising more than $34 million this year alone.

Never Back Down’s ad is seen as the beginning of a vicious fight between the two leading contenders for the Republican nomination, even though DeSantis has not formally entered the race. While Trump and his super PAC have accused DeSantis of being wishy-washy on preserving Social Security, the pro-DeSantis ad asks the loaded question: “What happened to Donald Trump?” As the battle heats up, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious and become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)