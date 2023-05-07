TEHILLIM – Child On Life Support After Pulled From Pool In Florida On Erev Shabbos





A three-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after he was pulled from a condo pool in Bay Harbor Islands.

Hatzalah South Florida responded to the scene, and attempted to stabilize the child. He was airlifted from the scene and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

A name was added (Refael) as a zechus for his Refuah.

Please say Tehillim for Refael Chaim Meir ben Sima Chasha.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)