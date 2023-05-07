TONIGHT IN FLATBUSH & LAKEWOOD: Kinus Hisorerus & Tehillim For Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky





Thousands will be gathering Sunday evening in Lakewood and Flatbush, at two kinus hisorerus and tehillim gatherings, for the refuah shelemia of HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a.

Rav Shmuel suffered a stroke last week shortly after attending the Lakewood Levaya of Rav Meir Hershkowitz zt”l.

LAKEWOOD:

The atzeres tefillah will take place from 8:15 pm until 9:15 pm at Yeshiva K’tana, 102 2nd Street, and will feature divrei hisorerus from Rav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a and Rav Chaim Meir Roth shlit”a, with tehillim following.

FLATBUSH (FOR MEN AND WOMEN):

The atzeres tefillah will take place from 8:30 pm until 9:30 pm at Agudas Yisroel Bais Binyomin, 2913 Avenue L, and will feature divrei hisorerus from Rav Moshe Tuvia Lieff shlit”a, Rav Meyer Yedid shlit”a, and Rav Elya Brudny shlit”a with tehillim following.

