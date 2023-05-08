DEFCON ONE: Tucker Reportedly ‘Preparing for War’ Against Fox News





Tucker Carlson, former host at Fox News, is reportedly planning a battle with the network as he seeks to break his contract prior to its January 2025 end date. Carlson has been telling friends he wants to get out “quiet and clean”, but according to Axios, he is about to change tactics and escalate his battle with the network. One person described as a “close Carlson friend” told Axios, “We’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1. His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom”.

Sources close to Carlson suggest that he is now ready to reveal sensitive information about the network. Carlson has reportedly said he knows “where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map”. Attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Carlson, has said, “The idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous.”

When approached by Mediaite, Fox News referred to the statement they made on April 24, which said, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor”. While Carlson’s next move is uncertain, he has reportedly spoken to Elon Musk about possibly working together in some capacity. However, the two did not discuss specifics.

Carlson’s departure from Fox News was announced in April, after years of hosting the cable news network’s top-rated show. He has been a controversial figure, with many of his comments and opinions drawing widespread criticism. Carlson’s show often served as a platform for conservative talking points and was a favorite among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)