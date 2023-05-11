JUST IN: Marine Vet To Be Charged In Death of Jordan Neely Chokehold Death





A spokesperson for the Manhattan District attorney said Thursday that Daniel Penny, the commuter who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the subway last week, will be arrested on second-degree manslaughter charges.

Penny’s legal team had previously stated that he could “not have anticipated” that his actions to subdue an alleged threat would result in death.

Neely, 30, was restrained May 1 on a Manhattan subway by Penny, 24, after Neely began shouting he was hungry, thirsty and had little to live for.

In June 2019, Jordan Neeley was arrested for punching a 64-year-old man in the face in a subway station. If that man fell and died, you probably never would have heard about it. There would be no protests, no riots.

In August 2015, he was arrested for kidnapping and dragging a 7-year-old girl down the street, and was only sentenced to four months of prison time. If that girl would have died, there would have been no protests, and you would have never heard about it.

Neeley had been arrested over 40 times, the most recent in 2021 for punching a random 67-year-old in the nose as she exited a subway station.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)