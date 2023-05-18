Haley Calls For Pardon In NYC Subway Death Case, Rips Into DA Alvin Bragg





2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has called for a pardon for Daniel Penny, the man who inadvertently killed homeless agitator Jordan Neely by placing him in a chokehold on a New York City train.

Haley called Penny’s arrest an “injustice,” urging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to pardon the 24-year-old Marine of his second-degree manslaughter charge.

“Military members, they are trained to defend and protect. That’s what he was trying to do,” Haley said on the Cats & Cosby radio show. “He was trying to defend the people that were on there that were being harassed by this person and that was having challenges. And now he’s being prosecuted.”

“I actually don’t think we need to just get behind Penny. I think we need to tell the governor she needs to pardon him. We need to pardon him because what he was doing was trying to protect other Americans,” she added.

Haley also accused DA Alvin Bragg of caving to demands that Penny be charged rather than wait for a grand jury to make the decision based on evidence.

“What Bragg is doing, he’s allowing criminals to run free on the street. And he’s going after citizens who are trying to protect themselves and protect people around them,” Haley said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)