Boro Park and Williamsburg Roshei Mosdos Meet and Honor NYC Mayor Eric Adams





The mashgiach of Emunas Yisroel, Rav Moshe Wolfson, along with the administrators of Boro Park and Williamsburg mosdos, warmly hosted NYC Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday night for a productive meeting regarding various issues pertinent to yeshivos and communities at large.

At the meeting, Mayor Adams was honored with a plaque signed by representatives of more than 50 mosdos expressing appreciation for the distinguished guest’s efforts and symbolizing their deep appreciation for his unwavering dedication and steadfast support of Orthodox Jewish schools.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)