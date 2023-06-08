HERO: Rockland Hatzolah Honors Child Who Saved Friend From Grievous Injury





A young child was honored by Rockland Hatzolah after his quick and decisive thinking saved his friend from potentially being gravely injured as an accident unfolded.

Nuta Markowitz, the son of Rockland Hatzolah member Avrumy Markowitz (RH-212), was with a friend when the latter was struck by a vehicle. Nuta exhibited exceptionally swift thinking and sound judgement, immediately dragging his injured friend off the street – preventing a second vehicle from hitting him as well.

The victim is now recovering from his relatively minor injuries, and Nuta is being hailed a hero.

In recognition of his courageous act, Rockland Hatzolah presented him with an award and an honorary Hatzolah ID card.

