President Biden Insists He Supports Israel In Meeting With President Yitzchak Herzog At White House





In a meeting at the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Joe Biden assured Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog of the unwavering friendship and support between the United States and Israel. Stressing the strength of the bilateral relationship, Biden reaffirmed America’s firm and ironclad commitment to Israel, a sentiment he also conveyed in a phone call with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu the day before.

During the meeting, President Biden underscored the United States’ dedication to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He acknowledged his administration’s role in facilitating the opening of Saudi Arabian airspace to Israeli flights and expressed the need for continued efforts in that regard.

President Herzog expressed gratitude on behalf of the Israeli people, thanking President Biden for his unwavering support over the past 50 years and for his endeavors to foster greater normalization between Israel and Arab states. Herzog acknowledged that despite occasional differences, the bond between the two nations was unbreakable and urged those who misunderstand their cooperation to recognize the significant progress achieved in recent years.

Touching on the ongoing judicial reform debate in Israel, President Herzog emphasized the robustness of Israeli democracy and the commitment to seek consensus even amidst heated discussions. He expressed his determination to find amicable solutions and navigate the current crisis.

Ahead of President Herzog’s visit, a small group of demonstrators gathered near Lafayette Square, with some waving Israeli flags and others brandishing Palestinian flags, reflecting the contrasting opinions surrounding the judicial reform issue.

Following the meeting with President Biden, President Herzog spoke about feeling at home in Washington due to the familial ties between the US and Israel. He highlighted the shared concerns regarding the Iranian threat, terrorism, and internal developments within Israel, stating that the concerns expressed by their friends in the US were rooted in genuine care for both nations.

President Herzog’s visit to the White House occurred amid heightened tensions between Washington and Jerusalem. President Biden had recently referred to the current Israeli cabinet as the “most extreme” he had ever seen, citing their support for Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Differences also persisted regarding judicial reform and approaches to the Iranian nuclear threat.

While Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, and Ilhan Omar announced their boycott of President Herzog’s address to Congress, progressive lobby J Street encouraged all members to attend, emphasizing Herzog’s partnership with J Street and commitment to Israel, peace, and democracy.

President Herzog’s itinerary included meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Vice President Kamala Harris. He was also scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and New York City Mayor Eric Adams in New York.

Accompanying President Herzog on his trip was Leah Goldin, the mother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed by Hamas during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, with his body still held captive by the terrorist group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)